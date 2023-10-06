How to hide two lines which disclose secured data inside WordPress?

<link rel="alternate" type="application/json+oembed" href="https://example.com/wp-json/oembed/1.0/embed?url=" /> <link rel="alternate" type="text/xml+oembed" href="https://example.com/wp-json/oembed/1.0/embed?url=;format=xml" />

As I understand disabled embed content can be achieved and throws warning 404:

{"code":"rest_no_route","message":"No route was found matching the URL and request method.","data":{"status":404}}

But is it possible to hide code within WordPress and not possible to be clicked?

Source: https://kinsta.com/knowledgebase/disable-embeds-wordpress/