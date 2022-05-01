The author says “you can use the .sql files in this book’s code archive as database snapshots” and that “the database.sql file will change depending on which sample you’re viewing.”

I believe the code archive is found at https://github.com/spbooks/phpmysql7

I see that each chapter is represented by a branch, such as https://github.com/spbooks/phpmysql7/tree/MySQL-DeleteJoke. But the database.sql isn’t present (and would have existed a directory up from where the git commit was made, I think).

I have tried downloading a branch as a zip file, and tried cloning the enter repository and switching branches (with git branch … ). But I found no database.sql file.