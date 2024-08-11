How to download or save my own Wordpress page to the server or download it with an iframe in it

I have a Wordpress site that has a configuration product with a 3d iframe in it. When they use the page and design what they want via applying materials to that 3d image and selecting other variations I’m not able to see what they created. What would be ways to either save this back to the Wordpress site or download it to there pc. Then sent to us via email. Prefer the save method. I have tried html2canvas but get a blank pdf. It’s all from the same origin so not sure what is a good way to do it.