How to change the currency in the shopping basket content

I am trying to adapt a simple shopping cart for my website.
I’ve tried changing this line of cod from $ to £;
price = parseFloat(x.price.split('£')[1]);
It seems to have not done anything.
I’ve also found a currency setter which I’ve changed to GBP £
simpleCart.currency( "GBP" );
simpleCart.currency({
code: "GBP" ,
symbol: "£" ,
name: "GB Pound"
});
simpleCart.currency();
It’s also not working. I tried changing it to a function that was as useful as a chocolate tea pot as well!
Can you let me know what I need to do to change the currencies to GBP?