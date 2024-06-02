How to change the currency in the shopping basket content

I am trying to adapt a simple shopping cart for my website.

I’ve tried changing this line of cod from $ to £;

price = parseFloat(x.price.split('£')[1]);

It seems to have not done anything.

I’ve also found a currency setter which I’ve changed to GBP £

simpleCart.currency( "GBP" ); simpleCart.currency({ code: "GBP" , symbol: "£" , name: "GB Pound" }); simpleCart.currency();

It’s also not working. I tried changing it to a function that was as useful as a chocolate tea pot as well!

Can you let me know what I need to do to change the currencies to GBP?