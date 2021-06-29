I need help on removing items and formatting price from shopping cart

Hello friends, I have an ecommerce website I recently built using Html, CSS and JavaScript. I have added the major functionality I want the website to have except for two:

1.) Update Serial number when item/items are removed from the shopping cart

=> **Serial number when item/items are added to the shopping cart **



=> Serial no when item/items is removed from the cart { I need help resetting this}



2.) Format shopping cart items total amount with comma.

Live link:ems-gadgets.netlify.app

GitHub repo link: GitHub repo