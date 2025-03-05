Need currency pound symbol before amount calculation

I need to display a pound currency symbol before the amount that is calculated

Below is the code I currently have

<th class="text-right py-1 px-2 grand-total">0</th> function calc(){ var grand_total = 0; $('table#list tbody input[name="total[]"]').each(function(){ grand_total += parseFloat($(this).val()) }) $('table#list tfoot .grand-total').text(parseFloat(grand_total).toLocaleString('en-gb', {style:'decimal',maximumFractionDigit:2})) $('[name="amount"]').val(parseFloat(grand_total)) }

I’m not sure where to add it within that code, can anyone help please