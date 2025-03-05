Need currency pound symbol before amount calculation

ian111
March 5, 2025, 8:56am
1
I need to display a pound currency symbol before the amount that is calculated
Below is the code I currently have
<th class="text-right py-1 px-2 grand-total">0</th>
function calc(){
var grand_total = 0;
$('table#list tbody input[name="total[]"]').each(function(){
grand_total += parseFloat($(this).val())
})
$('table#list tfoot .grand-total').text(parseFloat(grand_total).toLocaleString('en-gb', {style:'decimal',maximumFractionDigit:2}))
$('[name="amount"]').val(parseFloat(grand_total))
}
I’m not sure where to add it within that code, can anyone help please
Hi, you can modify the
.text() line to prepend the pound symbol like this:
$('table#list tfoot .grand-total').text(
'£' + parseFloat(grand_total).toLocaleString('en-gb', {
style: 'decimal',
maximumFractionDigits: 2
});
);
You also have a typo in your
.toLocaleString() options. The correct option is
maximumFractionDigits, not
maximumFractionDigit.
ian111
March 5, 2025, 9:24am
3
Thank you so much, that worked perfect, had to did a small amendment to the code and changed the last part of the code to the following as tried what you had and it just said 0 and didn’t do the calculation
}));
instead of
});
);
Thank you for spotting the typo as well, appreciate it. I didn’t even see that, thank you again
Ah, good catch. That was me trying to format things in the code editor here.
Glad it is working now
ian111
March 5, 2025, 9:41am
5
Thank you, know what you mean, it’s bit tricky with the code editor at times on here and formatting the code