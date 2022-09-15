I’m trying to do a money converter, with only a few currencies and putting the exchange rate by hand because y don’t know yet how to link a real currency exchange.

So i made this code, but it’s not working, i know that the event.listner is wrong, but i don`t know how to make it work. I tried to see if the currency exchange worked using an onclick function on the button but i get the same result always, it’s not changing currency, it gives the message “We can’t change that currency”

This is the code

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>Convertidor</title> <!-- CSS only --> <link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.2.1/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet" integrity="sha384-iYQeCzEYFbKjA/T2uDLTpkwGzCiq6soy8tYaI1GyVh/UjpbCx/TYkiZhlZB6+fzT" crossorigin="anonymous"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="moneda.css"> </head> <body> <form> <label for="exampleDataList" class="form-label">First currency</label> <input class="inputMoney" list="money" id="money1" placeholder="€,$,£,"> <datalist id="money"> <option value="Euro"> <option value="Dolar"> <option value="Pound"> </datalist> <label for="exampleDataList" class="form-label">Second Currency</label> <input class="inputMoney" list="moneyConverted" id="money2" placeholder="€,$,£,"> <datalist id="moneyConverted"> <option value="Euro"> <option value="Dolar"> <option value="Pound"> </datalist> <br> <label>Amount:</label> <input type="text" id="amount" /> <button type="button" id="convert">Convert</button> <p id="result"></p> </form> <!-- JavaScript Bundle with Popper --> <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.2.1/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js" integrity="sha384-u1OknCvxWvY5kfmNBILK2hRnQC3Pr17a+RTT6rIHI7NnikvbZlHgTPOOmMi466C8" crossorigin="anonymous"></script> <script src="moneda.js"></script> </body> </html>