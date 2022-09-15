Money converter

#1

I’m trying to do a money converter, with only a few currencies and putting the exchange rate by hand because y don’t know yet how to link a real currency exchange.

So i made this code, but it’s not working, i know that the event.listner is wrong, but i don`t know how to make it work. I tried to see if the currency exchange worked using an onclick function on the button but i get the same result always, it’s not changing currency, it gives the message “We can’t change that currency”

This is the code

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>Convertidor</title>
    <!-- CSS only -->
    <link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.2.1/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" 
    rel="stylesheet" 
    integrity="sha384-iYQeCzEYFbKjA/T2uDLTpkwGzCiq6soy8tYaI1GyVh/UjpbCx/TYkiZhlZB6+fzT" crossorigin="anonymous">
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="moneda.css">
</head>
<body>
<form>
    <label for="exampleDataList" class="form-label">First currency</label>
    <input class="inputMoney" list="money" id="money1" placeholder="€,$,£,">
    <datalist id="money">
      <option value="Euro">
      <option value="Dolar">
      <option value="Pound">
      
      
    </datalist>

    <label for="exampleDataList" class="form-label">Second Currency</label>
<input class="inputMoney" list="moneyConverted" id="money2" placeholder="€,$,£,">
<datalist id="moneyConverted">
     <option value="Euro">
     <option value="Dolar">
     <option value="Pound">
     
</datalist>

<br>

<label>Amount:</label>
<input type="text" id="amount" />
<button type="button" id="convert">Convert</button>
<p id="result"></p>
</form>

     <!-- JavaScript Bundle with Popper -->
     <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.2.1/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js" integrity="sha384-u1OknCvxWvY5kfmNBILK2hRnQC3Pr17a+RTT6rIHI7NnikvbZlHgTPOOmMi466C8" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
    <script src="moneda.js"></script>
</body>
</html>

const money1 = document.getElementById('money1').value;
const money2 = document.getElementById('money2').value
const amount = document.getElementById('amount');
const converted = document.getElementById('result');

function change(){
    if(money1 === 'Euro' && money2 === 'Dolar'){
        const result = document.getElementById('result').innerHTML = 'El cambio es' + money1 * 1.05
        
    }else if(money1 === 'Euro' && money2 ==='Libra'){
        
        const result = document.getElementById('result').innerHTML = 'El cambio es' + money1 * 1.05
        
    }else if(money1 === 'Dolar' && money2 ==='Euro'){
        
    const result = document.getElementById('result').innerHTML = 'El cambio es' + money1 * 1.05
     
    
    }else if(money1 === 'Dolar' && money2 ==='Libra'){
        const result = document.getElementById('result').innerHTML = 'El cambio es' + money1 * 1.05

    }else if(money1 === 'Libra' && money2 ==='Euro'){
        const result = document.getElementById('result').innerHTML = 'El cambio es' + money1 * 1.05

    }else if(money1 === 'Libra' && money2 ==='Dolar'){
        const result = document.getElementById('result').innerHTML = 'El cambio es' + money1 * 1.05

    }else{
        const result = document.getElementById('result').innerHTML = "We can't change that currency"
    }

}

const currencyButton = document.getElementById('amount');

currencyButton.addEventListener('click', function change(){
    
    
})
#2

move the declarations for money1 and money2 inside your function.

Out where they are right now, you get the value of the input immediately, not when the function is called.

(There are multiple problems and streamlines to be addressed here, but that’s your immediate “why doesnt this work” fix)

#3

And to address your next-immediate one before you need to ask:

 if(money1 === 'Euro' && money2 === 'Dolar'){
        const result = document.getElementById('result').innerHTML = 'El cambio es' + money1 * 1.05

You cant multiply the string ‘Euro’ by 1.05 and expect to get a number.

#4

To add to that you need to change this to just the handler function’s name — in this instance ‘change’

function change {
  if (money1....
}

currencyButton.addEventListener('click', change) // <- handler function to be called on click