How to add Color Mixer or RGB Color Generator or Slider to Rich Text Editor Toolbar?

Hello, can this “Color Mixer” be added to the top Toolbar as one of the Rich Text Editor options?

Instructables Making a HTML Colors Mixer Making a HTML Colors Mixer: A color mixer made using HTML, CSS and JavaScript with gliding colorful balls in the background. It is simple and easy to make. To take a look at this project, visit my Website - https://color-mixer-hritam.netlify.app/ And...

I asked a programmer to do it, but he told me the following:

“This color editor is not functional but it could add classes and css styles to text. In database there will be problems because this color editor could not apply proper styling and save the text in database.

Built in color editor is like another project which can manage every thing. This color editor gives only color number not manage text like when we apply color with this colormixer the text in container becomes all of that color.”

Where are we going wrong? what should we do to add this “Color Mixer” or others of the type - RGB Color Generator, RGB Color Slider to the Toolbar so that there are no problems with recording in the Database?