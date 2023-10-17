How do I use promise in an variable assignment statement in a getter function?

JavaScript
1

I have a JavaScript function like this :

let global_get_aws_instance_pricing = async (location, instance, hrs = 730) =>
{
    return fetch(BASE_URL + "api/aws/pricing/instance/" + instance + "/" + location + "?hrs=" + hrs)
    .then(response => response.json())
    .then(response =>
    {
    	let aws_instance_pricing_monthly = 555;
        return aws_instance_pricing_monthly;
    });
}

How do I use it in a getter function that assigns it to a variable :

get aws_total_cost()
{
    let vm_total = global_get_aws_instance_pricing(Alpine.store('global_data').aws['location'], Alpine.store('global_data').aws['instance']);
    return vm_total;
},

problem is, my editor says “The ‘await’ operator can only be used in an ‘async’ function” but Unfortunately, JavasScript syntax does not support asynchronous getters.

2

You’re correct that JavaScript doesn’t support asynchronous getters. However, you can work around this by returning a Promise from your getter and then handling it asynchronously where you use it.

get aws_total_cost()
{
    return global_get_aws_instance_pricing(Alpine.store('global_data').aws['location'], Alpine.store('global_data').aws['instance']);
}

Then, when you use aws_total_cost , you handle it as a Promise:

this.aws_total_cost.then(vm_total => {
    // You can use vm_total here
});

This way, you’re not trying to await the Promise inside the getter (which isn’t allowed), but instead you’re returning the Promise from the getter and then awaiting it where you use the getter. I hope this helps.

3

I forgot to mention that I am using this as a text value in an AlpineJS store data.

Total : $<span x-text="$store.local_data['aws_total_cost']"></span> / mo