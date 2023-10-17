How do I use promise in an variable assignment statement in a getter function?

You’re correct that JavaScript doesn’t support asynchronous getters. However, you can work around this by returning a Promise from your getter and then handling it asynchronously where you use it.

get aws_total_cost() { return global_get_aws_instance_pricing(Alpine.store('global_data').aws['location'], Alpine.store('global_data').aws['instance']); }

Then, when you use aws_total_cost , you handle it as a Promise:

this.aws_total_cost.then(vm_total => { // You can use vm_total here });

This way, you’re not trying to await the Promise inside the getter (which isn’t allowed), but instead you’re returning the Promise from the getter and then awaiting it where you use the getter. I hope this helps.