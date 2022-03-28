Promises feedback

In modern JavaScript chaining asynchronous functions can be more elegantly written using arrow functions.

.then(v => firstPromise())

Furthermore, my professional preference is to simplify function argument names when scope is limited.

Also when functions just return promises they can more elegantly be declared as an arrow function.

const func = () => new Promise(…)

As of late I also prefer to make function input less restrictive using destructuring instead.

const func = ({ param }) => new Promise(…)

func({ param: 123 }).then(v => firstPromise())

This approach enables the function signature to more easily change over time with less negative impact to existing code.

Using these approaches religiously will increase coding efficiency. Some might just see them as syntactic sugar but I see them as development workflow optimizations. We have been giving these powerful features in modern JavaScript might as well use them to our full advantage.

Programming in this way using asynchronous chains also sets the stage for more advanced methodologies like functional reactive coding. In contrast to more traditional procedural object oriented restricted languages.

Applications running in a browser are asynchronous by nature. Therefore, it makes more sense to adapt programming methodologies like functional reactive programming suited to that rather than those used in synchronous environments such as a server.