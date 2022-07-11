How do I use currency converter to show new currency in html

Good day.

Need help on the following.

I am getting BTC price from binnance with a stream (this part is working.) I have my script on currency converter to ZAR (working) I can display the price of BTC in my html. No I need to know on how to show the price in html for ZAR, some of the code is working, if I click on multiplay is is working. How can I make it that it will auto multiply (if I have only 1 BTC it must multiply from currency to ZAR and show show in in html) How can I make it also if I have more BTC (I can add it in JavaScript to auto multiply and show in html. It must use the price that I display at the moment, and the ZAR must then auto update to ne price.

it must show like this in html

1 BTC = to $2200.97777 1 BTC = t0 (if ZARr is at that moment R15.00 to 1$) R308325.0

<div class='col-2 p-5 me-5'> <div class='uit d-flex justify-content-end mb-3'>BTC</div> <div class='uit d-flex justify-content-end mb-3'>1 USD</div> <div id='show_price_binance_btc'><span>...</span></div> <div id="gcw_valFpWbgYyUL0">...</span></div> </div> <div class='col-2 p-5 me-5'> <td><input type="number1" id="firstNum1" name="firstNum1"></td> <td><label for="secondNum1">140,000.000111</label></b></td> <input style="visibility:hidden" type="number1" id="secondNum1" name="secondNum1"></td> <td><button type="button" onclick="multiply2()">Multiply</button></td> <td><input type="text" id="result3" name="result3"/></td> <input style="visibility:collapse" type="usdzar1" id="usd1" name="usd1"> <label for="zar1"></label> <input style="visibility:collapse" type="usdzar1" id="gcw_valFnAj0a2vV1" name="zar1"> <td><button type="button" onclick="multiply4()">Multiply</button></td> <td><input type="text" id="result4" name="result4"/></td> </div>

<script> function multiply5(){ var num9 = document.getElementById("firstNum2").value; document.getElementById("secondNum2").value = 0.00003390; var num10 = document.getElementById("secondNum2").value; var result5 = num9 * num10; document.getElementById("result5").value = result5.toLocaleString('en-US',{ maximumFractionDigits: 8 }); document.getElementById("result5").style.color = "red"; document.getElementById("result5").style.fontWeight = "900"; } </script> <script> function multiply6(){ var num11= document.getElementById("result5").value.replace(/,/g,''); //remove any commas var num12 = document.getElementById("gcw_valFnAj0a2vV1").value; var result6 = num11 * num12; document.getElementById("result6").value = result6.toLocaleString('en-US',{ maximumFractionDigits: 8 }); document.getElementById("result6").style.color = "red"; document.getElementById("result6").style.fontWeight = "900"; } </script>