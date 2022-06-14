How do I make a sitemap for a large website?

Unless your site is really large or if your site has broken links that are really important, you don’t need a sitemap.

Search engines, and particularly, Google, are smart enough to follow the links on your pages.

But if you need to, use an automatic took. WordPress has its own.

The best thing that you can do is to search for how to create a sitemap with the CMS of your choice (as an example “WordPress sitemap”)

Because unless you do it manually, the tool might change depending on the CMS.