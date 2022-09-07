How can I support this community?

Greetings,

Everytime I seek help within the confines of this amazing Sitepoint community, my conscience bothers me. Why? Because I know the maintenance and knowledge behind this site is not free, not by a long shot.

My question is this: how can I financially support this extremely important community?

I have thought of becoming a Premium Member, but I have nearly zero time to read ebooks or watch informative videos. This is not to say that I have not done just that in the past, but of late I seem to have no free time. However, if becoming a Premium Member is the way to help, then I will do just that.

Of late, I seek specific information that would take days/weeks to glean from ebooks or articles. Which is precisely why I ask for help here.

Make no mistake, I was raised to stay busy with constructive endeavors, so my current life style/ workflow, whatever you wish to call it, suits me just fine. I love to work and learn.

Any and all suggestions and comments are most welcome.

Thank you.