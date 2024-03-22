aes.online-domain-tools.com How can I convert php code
I want to decrypt it like on this site, how can I do it in PHP?
input type : text
input text : hex
fuction : aes
mode : ecb
key : hex
aes.online-domain-tools.com How can I convert php code
I want to decrypt it like on this site, how can I do it in PHP?
input type : text
input text : hex
fuction : aes
mode : ecb
key : hex
Have a look at https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.openssl-decrypt.php
aes.online-domain-tools.com
I can’t get results like on this site.
You will need to give a lot more information than that if you want people to help you, @bypalermo. What, exactly, are you trying to achieve, and what is the specific problem you are encountering?
Just saying you “can’t get results like on this site” doesn’t really tell us anything.
If I had to give an example
Input type:TXT
Input text (hex): a554754d3907093641e3f02235d661fe97999a2fa085f32ec0a775c0b2c30dc2
Function: AES
Mode : ECB
Key (hex): 9F53074AEED900BAA8C6F4797CD0F7FC
How can I set up a code that can decrypt the above encryption in PHP?
What is your expected output for that input?
“Is it solved now? :)” It has to give the result
Can you please share how you solved for those reading along?
I don’t think they have solved it, I think that’s the string that should come out of the information in post #7.
Ah, right
aes.online-domain-tools.com
It can be solved on the site, but I don’t know how to do it in PHP, so I wrote it to learn.
aes.online-domain-tools.com It is solved on the site, how can I solve it in PHP?
@TechnoBear I would be happy if you can help me if you have any information.
See what this does for you.
<?php
// SOURCE: https://programmer.group/ecb-and-cbc-encryption-and-decryption-of-php7-openssl_decrypt-aes.html
class AES
{
public $key ;
public $iv = '1234567890123456';
public function __construct()
{
$this->key = '1234567890123456';
}
public function decode($str)
{
return openssl_decrypt(base64_decode($str),"AES-128-CBC",$this->key,OPENSSL_RAW_DATA, $this->iv);
}
public function encode($str)
{
return base64_encode(openssl_encrypt($str,"AES-128-CBC",$this->key,OPENSSL_RAW_DATA, $this->iv));
}
}
$aes = new AES();
$encryptedMessage = $aes->encode('My Secret Message');
var_dump($encryptedMessage); // '4jZf0a8oV3Xa5e0TyI7EcLAI3FGstD9Hn6teGkzjFIQ=
var_dump($aes->decode($encryptedMessage));//My Secret Message
Thanks, but she couldn’t decipher the encrypted code I gave as an example
<?php
// SOURCE: https://programmer.group/ecb-and-cbc-encryption-and-decryption-of-php7-openssl_decrypt-aes.html
class AES
{
public $key ;
public $iv = 'a554754d3907093641e3f02235d661fe97999a2fa085f32ec0a775c0b2c30dc2';
public function __construct()
{
$this->key = '9F53074AEED900BAA8C6F4797CD0F7FC';
}
public function decode($str)
{
return openssl_decrypt(base64_decode($str),"AES-128-CBC",$this->key,OPENSSL_RAW_DATA, $this->iv);
}
public function encode($str)
{
return base64_encode(openssl_encrypt($str,"AES-128-CBC",$this->key,OPENSSL_RAW_DATA, $this->iv));
}
}
$aes = new AES();
$encryptedMessage = $aes->encode('My Secret Message');
var_dump($encryptedMessage); // '4jZf0a8oV3Xa5e0TyI7EcLAI3FGstD9Hn6teGkzjFIQ=
var_dump($aes->decode($encryptedMessage));//My Secret Message
You gave an example:
But this input text, when translated from hex to ascii, is garbage. You’re telling it your input is
¥TuM9a 6Aãð"5Öaþ/
ó.À§uÀ²Ã. Â
You then try and use that hex string as the initialization vector, but as the page that you’re trying to duplicate lays out, the initialization vector of an AES encryption is 16 bytes, and you’re giving it 64 (Note that you’re not feeding the hex in, you’re feeding a string in… you might want to employ the
hex2bin command, if you want to input hexes.)…so it’s not an IV, it’s not the input text… where’d you get this example from?
The problem isnt in the code that you have been given…
thank you,
On the site I did encryption and decryption
I tried and sent the encrypted code I gave as an example from this site.
How can I do encryption in PHP language code like on this site?