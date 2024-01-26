How can i solve Mysql AES encryption and decryption issues

Hello house,

I used Mysql aes encryption to encrypt a column, and i can also decrypt the column in a SELECT query to return the actual text value.

However my problem is i want to be able to decrypt the encrypted data using php since i have the keys and the cipher and iv values, but is not working

$encryptionKey = 'myenckey'; $newiv = bin2hex(random_bytes(8)); //gives a 16 digits $con->prepare("UPDATE subscriptions SET marginbalance = TO_BASE64(CONCAT('$newiv', AES_ENCRYPT(COALESCE(AES_DECRYPT(SUBSTRING(FROM_BASE64(marginbalance),17), '$encryptionKey',SUBSTRING(FROM_BASE64(marginbalance),1,16)),0) + '$amount', '$encryptionKey','$newiv'))),

To decrypt and get the value in msql i did this

// SELECT - decrypt $encryptionKey = 'myenckey'; $search = $olanzarmanagercon->prepare("SELECT AES_DECRYPT(SUBSTRING(FROM_BASE64(marginbalance),17), '$encryptionKey', SUBSTRING(FROM_BASE64(marginbalance),1,16)) AS marginbalancenew FROM subscriptions WHERE userid = '12'"); $search->execute(); $result = $search->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);

This gives my the value but i am trying to create a php function that will decrypt the encrypted data without using msql to do that, i have this php code yet it returns empty

``` function show($data) { $key = 'myenckey'; $cipher = 'aes-256-cbc'; // Decode from Base64 $decodedData = base64_decode($data); // Extract IV and encrypted data $iv = substr($decodedData, 0, 16); $encrypted = substr($decodedData, 16); // Decrypt the data $decrypted = openssl_decrypt($encrypted, $cipher, $key, 0, $iv); return $decrypted; }

Now this returns empty

echo show('OTA4OGU4YjY5NGUyMzc4ZFZYPqyoBNCzIwokVddSP7k=');

Please what do you think i should do to have it decrypt in php