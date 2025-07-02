How Are You Integrating AI Into Your Web Projects in 2025?

Hey everyone,

With all the recent AI developments, I’m wondering how fellow developers and designers are integrating AI into their workflows and client projects.

Are you using AI for:

Code generation or refactoring?

Content creation for client websites?

Automating SEO or analytics reporting?

Personalizing user experiences with LLMs?

I’ve started using tools like ChatGPT for boilerplate code and quick debugging, but I’m curious what else people are doing in real-world projects—beyond the buzz.

If you’re just getting started or looking to explore, Google is a great place to search for free tools, APIs, and use case ideas.

Let’s share ideas! What’s working for you, and what’s just hype?