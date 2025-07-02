How Are You Integrating AI Into Your Web Projects in 2025?

Community
1

Hey everyone,

With all the recent AI developments, I’m wondering how fellow developers and designers are integrating AI into their workflows and client projects.

Are you using AI for:

  • Code generation or refactoring?
  • Content creation for client websites?
  • Automating SEO or analytics reporting?
  • Personalizing user experiences with LLMs?

I’ve started using tools like ChatGPT for boilerplate code and quick debugging, but I’m curious what else people are doing in real-world projects—beyond the buzz.

If you’re just getting started or looking to explore, Google is a great place to search for free tools, APIs, and use case ideas.

Let’s share ideas! What’s working for you, and what’s just hype?

1 Like