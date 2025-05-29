Artificial Intelligence Effects on Software

rhhutchins: rhhutchins: I’m curious to know how many here use AI, which ones they use, and how they use it.

I use AI for code snippets. Normally AI complicate things a lot, so I have to simplify the code to be useful. Sometimes I get a complicated code snippet from one AI and ask for simplifying by asking another AI. Questions about HTML, CSS, Javascript, Go, Server stuff, SQL etc…

Copilot is the best for short simple questions. Claude and chatGPT for more complicated questions. Blackbox and Deepseek more seldom. And Gemini is a second opinion. And Phind is almost always looking from another angle.

My questions are very broad, but mainly about code, architecture and similar.

Forum are still valid as AI cannot give a HI opinion. And opinions are subjective and more what you expect from a real customer. Sometimes is HI straight to the point and not that friendly, but that is sometimes better than a friendly AI that almost always agree with me. If I ask on a forum I expect a honest answer (opinion) that is harder to get from AI.