Integrating ChatGPT into a Web Project – Best Practices?

Hi everyone,

I’m currently experimenting with integrating ChatGPT into a personal web project. The goal is to allow users to input a few keywords and receive automatically generated content (summaries, descriptions, etc.).

Technically, I’m using PHP with cURL to interact with the OpenAI API. It works, but now I’m trying to improve a few things:

What are the best practices for securely handling API keys on the server side?

How do you manage rate limits or implement caching for repeated requests?

Has anyone tried multilingual prompts (like in French)? I’ve had some success using chatgpt français, but I’m not sure about optimal formatting.

I’d appreciate any feedback or examples if you’ve worked on something similar — especially in terms of efficiency and stability on production.

Thanks in advance!