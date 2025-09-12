Help me decide which developer tools to build next for JSON workflows

I’ve been working on a side project: an online developer toolkit focused on JSON and data handling. Right now, I’ve already implemented:
-
JSON Formatter & Validator with AI
-
JSON ⇆ CSV and JSON ⇆ Excel converters
-
JSON ⇆ XML converter and YAML ⇆ JSON converter
-
JSON Minifier & Beautifier
-
JSON Compare & Schema Generator
-
AI JSON Generator (turn plain English into valid JSON)
-
Mock API creator (publish JSON as a temporary API endpoint)
-
JSON filter and JSON Merge
-
JSON visualizer and JSON Translator
-
JSON to Html and JSON to TS
-
JSON to String
-
SQL Formatter
Link : Format JSON Online
My challenge is figuring out what features would be most useful to add next?
If you’ve used similar toolkits before, what features did you find missing?
I’d love to get feedback from other developers so I can prioritize the roadmap better.
Thanks in advance for sharing your thoughts
1 Like
You’ve already covered most of the “core” JSON utilities, so that’s a really solid toolkit. A few things that come to mind that could make it even more useful:
-
JSON → Markdown / Table generator: super handy for documentation and wikis.
-
JSON Schema → Form generator: let people paste a schema and instantly get a web form to fill in.
-
Diff with merge preview: not just compare JSON, but show side-by-side differences and allow merging.
-
API response tester: paste an API endpoint and automatically pretty-print + validate the JSON response.
-
Large JSON handling: tools that can open, filter, and search inside really big JSON files without crashing.
-
Regex/Query builder: something like jq-lite, so you can write queries against JSON and extract what you want.
From a developer’s perspective, those kinds of features save time when dealing with messy real-world JSON. If I had to pick priorities, I’d go for query/filter improvements and API response tester first, since they’re common pain points.