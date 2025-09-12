Help me decide which developer tools to build next for JSON workflows

I’ve been working on a side project: an online developer toolkit focused on JSON and data handling. Right now, I’ve already implemented:

JSON Formatter & Validator with AI JSON ⇆ CSV and JSON ⇆ Excel converters JSON ⇆ XML converter and YAML ⇆ JSON converter JSON Minifier & Beautifier JSON Compare & Schema Generator AI JSON Generator (turn plain English into valid JSON) Mock API creator (publish JSON as a temporary API endpoint) JSON filter and JSON Merge JSON visualizer and JSON Translator JSON to Html and JSON to TS JSON to String SQL Formatter

Link : Format JSON Online

My challenge is figuring out what features would be most useful to add next?

If you’ve used similar toolkits before, what features did you find missing?

I’d love to get feedback from other developers so I can prioritize the roadmap better.

Thanks in advance for sharing your thoughts