What's the use of JSON?

I just learned the basics of JSON. But I wonder what its use is. I I know that you can store and retrieve data with it, but a .json file can be directly downloaded with a browser, let alone a .txt file. So you can only use those if you’re using data that are already publicly known. And then still, you may have hours of labour in creating the file.

Putting the data in a .php file in php JSON format can solve that problem, but that syntax makes it quite complicated again. Why not use an SQL database then?

Can someone explain why it would still be worthwhile to master JSON? Preferably with a real-life example? Thanx in advance.