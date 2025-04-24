Just Launched: Coderswiz — Tools for Comparing Formats, Testing APIs, and Generating JSON

Hey everyone
I’ve been working on a side project and finally launched CodersWiz — a developer-friendly toolbox I built out of frustration while testing APIs and cleaning up JSON/XML data.
It currently includes:
- A format comparison tool for JSON, XML, CSV, etc.
- A test data generator (random names, emails, phones, etc.)
- A pretty printer & validator for structured data
The idea is to keep it lightweight, fast, and no login required — perfect for quick dev tasks.
I’m still actively building it, so I’d love any feedback, feature ideas, or honest critique — even if it’s “meh.”
Would this be useful in your workflow? What’s missing? What would make it better?
Thanks in advance!
CodersWiz