Hello, i want make a website with online films

darwycz: darwycz: just i set url of source of this film? is it legal?

If you are simply linking to the other site, and sending visitors to that other site to watch the film, then I can’t see why there would be a problem (provided they have the rights to show that film, of course).

If you are using somebody else’s content on your site without their permission, then that’s content theft and definitely not legal.