Reviewing my conversations with friends, I noticed that I started using AI exactly 2 years ago, in April 2023. Since then, it has become one of the tools I use on a daily basis in my professional life to write code, review my texts, generate images, etc.

It has been said that AI was going to reshape the workplace and make a lot of jobs obsolete.

Besides the fact that I am living in a remote area, almost at the end of the world, I am sort of working as a hermit and through the years I lost touch with the corporate world so I am wondering what is happening in your area.

Wherever you’re working, have you personally seen people being replaced by AI?