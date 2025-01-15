is ai will replace community like stack over flow, sitepoint and similar website?
Edite
Is the people prefer ai or community?
is ai will replace community like stack over flow, sitepoint and similar website?
Edite
Is the people prefer ai or community?
Not AI will, people will.
As sozial connections are getting less and less important for the new generations, I guess, we will have no more real interactions in the future.
I am afraid of this evolution …
How exactly would AI take over sitepoint? An AI doesnt need to ask questions. It has no purpose for a forum like sitepoint.
Will an AI bot take over answering all the questions? Not likely; If you wanted an AI answer, you’d go to an AI site, so why would someone invest the time to create an AI to answer questions on someone else’s site, rather than just… running their own?
Will AI created posts take over? Maybe, one day. But the quality of the posts would go down, as would the helpfulness.
Pulled the switch = AI is dead.
But who pulled it? A human. HUMANS WON.
At least that’s how I see the possible future, even though there are bots filling the internet right now, they are far (very far) from being ideal and will not be able to replace us.