Is ai will replace community

How exactly would AI take over sitepoint? An AI doesnt need to ask questions. It has no purpose for a forum like sitepoint.

Will an AI bot take over answering all the questions? Not likely; If you wanted an AI answer, you’d go to an AI site, so why would someone invest the time to create an AI to answer questions on someone else’s site, rather than just… running their own?

Will AI created posts take over? Maybe, one day. But the quality of the posts would go down, as would the helpfulness.