Games with egyptian aesthetics?

Hi there! It’s great to hear you’re looking for inspiration in ancient Egyptian aesthetics. Here are some recommendations that might resonate with you:

1. Assassin’s Creed Origins

This action-adventure game offers a stunning depiction of ancient Egypt, complete with a rich storyline, exploration, and immersive environments. The attention to detail in the landscapes and historical elements is impressive.

2. Egypt: Old Kingdom

A city-building game where you can create and manage a settlement in ancient Egypt. It’s less about combat and more about strategy and resource management, providing a different perspective on Egyptian culture.

3. Pharaoh

A classic city-building game that focuses on constructing and managing cities in ancient Egypt. Its depth and historical context make it a great source of inspiration for city design and resource management mechanics.

4. The Tomb Raider Series

In addition to Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, other titles in the series feature Egyptian themes and environments. Check out Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation for a deeper dive into Egyptian mythology and ruins.

5. Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy

This action-adventure platformer blends Egyptian mythology with fun gameplay. The art style is vibrant, and the story features plenty of mythological elements.

6. Chronicles of Mystery: The Scorpio Ritual

A point-and-click adventure game that delves into Egyptian mythology. It combines puzzle-solving with a compelling narrative, making it an interesting choice for inspiration.

7. Gods of Egypt: War of the Gods

A mobile action game that showcases Egyptian gods and mythology, offering a mix of combat and strategy elements.

8. The Secrets of Da Vinci: The Forbidden Manuscript

While not exclusively set in Egypt, it includes elements related to ancient cultures and offers engaging puzzles and exploration.

These games should provide a rich source of inspiration, both in terms of aesthetics and gameplay mechanics. Enjoy your exploration, and have a fantastic day!