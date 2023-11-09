Feedback to improve

Hello guys

I’m working on a series of improvements on this php script of mine. I was wondering if you could help me with some ideas or give me your impressions.

Dokky Bookcase

It is a document viewer and sharer.

Currently you can upload and share doc, docs, pdf files and I am implementing the ebook format.

In this demo, access to the admin back-end with all the configurations is not currently available, but I think it is still possible to get an idea of the functions.

Thank you all for your suggestions and comments!