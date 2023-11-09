Feedback to improve

It is a document viewer and sharer.
Currently you can upload and share doc, docs, pdf files and I am implementing the ebook format.
In this demo, access to the admin back-end with all the configurations is not currently available, but I think it is still possible to get an idea of the functions.
No, not at all. You’re welcome to ask for opinions on your code.
The point that others have tried to make is that you seem to be asking for feedback on your PHP code, and you need to post the actual PHP code for review to allow that. A link to the app doesn’t provide access to the underlying code.
If we have misunderstood and you actually want feedback on the app itself, then I can move this thread to a more relevant forum, such as Design & UX.
Nobody is trying to be difficult here; we just want to understand exactly what you want in order to offer an appropriate response.