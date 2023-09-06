Failed to auto increment when using two latter in start of bill no

PHP
1

Hi to All! Respected member of this forum Miss Lara help me alot to solve the issue but I am facing one issue with that code,When Instead of B, if i used two latter (for example “BA” instead of only B) then its stop incrementing the number for next entry in the form.

<?php // Get the current month and year as two-digit strings
 $month = date("m"); 
$year = date("y");
 // e.g. 23 
// Get the last bill number from the database
 $query = "SELECT patientno FROM iap2 ORDER BY patientno DESC";
 $result = mysqli_query($conn,$query); 
// Use mysqli_fetch_assoc() to get an associative array of the fetched row
 $row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result); 
// Use $row['patientno'] to get the last bill number
 $lastid = $row['patientno'];
 // Check if the last bill number is empty or has a different month or year
 if(empty($lastid) || substr($lastid, 2, 2) != $month || substr($lastid, 4, 2) != $year) {
 // Start a new sequence with 0001 
$number = "Ls-$month$year-0001"; 
} 
else 
{
 // Increment the last four digits by one
 $idd = substr($lastid, 8);
 // e.g. 0001
 $id = str_pad($idd + 1, 4, 0, STR_PAD_LEFT);
 // e.g. 0002 
$number = "Ls-$month$year-$id"; 
}
 ?>
2

If you change the format from “A-$month$year-0001” to “AB-$month$year-0001” you’ll have to adjust all substrings in your code to handle this new format.

3

i did change string setting as well, when there is only “B” then it was
$idd = substr($lastid, 7);
When I used “AB” then I adjusted it to
$idd = substr($lastid, 8);
but its still not incrementing