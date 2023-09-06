Failed to auto increment when using two latter in start of bill no

Hi to All! Respected member of this forum Miss Lara help me alot to solve the issue but I am facing one issue with that code,When Instead of B, if i used two latter (for example “BA” instead of only B) then its stop incrementing the number for next entry in the form.

<?php // Get the current month and year as two-digit strings $month = date("m"); $year = date("y"); // e.g. 23 // Get the last bill number from the database $query = "SELECT patientno FROM iap2 ORDER BY patientno DESC"; $result = mysqli_query($conn,$query); // Use mysqli_fetch_assoc() to get an associative array of the fetched row $row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result); // Use $row['patientno'] to get the last bill number $lastid = $row['patientno']; // Check if the last bill number is empty or has a different month or year if(empty($lastid) || substr($lastid, 2, 2) != $month || substr($lastid, 4, 2) != $year) { // Start a new sequence with 0001 $number = "Ls-$month$year-0001"; } else { // Increment the last four digits by one $idd = substr($lastid, 8); // e.g. 0001 $id = str_pad($idd + 1, 4, 0, STR_PAD_LEFT); // e.g. 0002 $number = "Ls-$month$year-$id"; } ?>