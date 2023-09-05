Auto generate bill no in php mysql

Currently i am generating Bill No in my php mysql code with following code and its working fine (billno is field and iap3 is table name in mysql. its auto increment bill no on the basis of previously added value in database table)

<?php $query = "SELECT bilno FROM iap3 ORDER BY bilno DESC"; $result = mysqli_query($conn,$query); $row = mysqli_fetch_array($result); $lastid = $row['bilno']; if(empty($lastid)) { $number = "B-00001"; } else { $idd = str_replace("B-", "", $lastid); $id = str_pad($idd + 1, 5, 0, STR_PAD_LEFT); $number = 'B-'.$id; } ?> ~~~ "But I want that it should generate Bill No in following order and as fellow B-0000-0001 (B represent company, then next 2 zero show month of current date(for example as today month is 09), then next 2 zero show year of current date ( for exampe 23) and in the end 0001 increment per patient. when month and year changed then this last 0001 should reset to 0001 again. How can i do this ????? Help from this precitegous forum required to solved my querry "