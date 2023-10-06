Problem with auto generated Register number

I am generating registration number by using following code, but the issue is that when more than one browser open forms . for example two operator when open form at same time in their computers, then same code loaded on both forms, which create issues, (remember i cannot make it unique ID or primary key becuase in my situation duplicate code can be entered as per situation, but it should not be open in two forms at the same time. Can any one suggest me solution for that.

<?php $CI = "L5"; //Example only $CIcnt = strlen($CI); $offset = $CIcnt + 6; // Get the current month and year as two-digit strings $month = date("m"); // e.g. 09 $year = date("y"); // e.g. 23 // Get the last bill number from the database $query = "SELECT patientno FROM iap2 ORDER BY patientno DESC"; $result = mysqli_query($conn,$query); // Use mysqli_fetch_assoc() to get an associative array of the fetched row $row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result); // Use $row[‘patientno’] to get the last bill number $lastid = $row['patientno']; // Check if the last bill number is empty or has a different month or year if(empty($lastid) || (substr($lastid, $CIcnt + 1, 2) != $month) || (substr($lastid, $CIcnt + 3, 2) != $year)) { // Start a new sequence with 0001 $number = "$CI-$month$year-0001"; } else { // Increment the last four digits by one $idd = substr($lastid, $offset); // e.g. 0001 echo $idd; $id = str_pad($idd + 1, 4, 0, STR_PAD_LEFT); // e.g. 0002 $number = "$CI-$month$year-$id"; } echo $number; ?>