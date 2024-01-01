Auto generate number is not working at the start of new year

I am trying to generate my bill no in following sequence in php L5- 0124-0001 (where L5 is company name, 01 representing month and 24 representing year, where as last four digit is for serial number) , I was using this code since October 2023, everything was working fine until end of year 2023, but as today year 2024 start, its stop working, (company name is correctly display, year month as well but last four digit are not incremented when new bill need to be generated. it remain 0001 for all the bills, where as it should L5-0124-0002 and so on … below is the code
$CI = "L5"; //Example only
$CIcnt = strlen($CI);
$offset = $CIcnt + 6;
// Get the current month and year as two-digit strings
$month = date("m"); // e.g. 09
$year = date("y"); // e.g. 23
// Get the last bill number from the database
$query = "SELECT patientno FROM iap2 ORDER BY patientno DESC LIMIT 1";
$result = mysqli_query($con,$query);
// Use mysqli_fetch_assoc() to get an associative array of the fetched row
$row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result);
// Use $row[‘patientno’] to get the last bill number
$lastid = $row['patientno'];
// Check if the last bill number is empty or has a different month or year
if(empty($lastid) || (substr($lastid, $CIcnt + 1, 2) != $month) || (substr($lastid, $CIcnt + 3, 2) != $year)) {
// Start a new sequence with 0001
$number = "$CI-$month$year-0001";
} else {
// Increment the last four digits by one
$idd = substr($lastid, $offset); // e.g. 0001
$id = str_pad($idd + 1, 4, 0, STR_PAD_LEFT); // e.g. 0002
$number = "$CI-$month$year-$id";
}
let me explain sir!
i started entering first record in October 2023, when month change , for example November 23 , it still worked, now the year is changed and its stop working, i thnk its unable to detect lastid on the year change, (the code is working for you because you entered first record or last record in 2024, thats why it keep incremented. Just try to change year after entering few records, then you will see it stop working.