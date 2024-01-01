Auto generate number is not working at the start of new year

Well i do see part of a problem forming…

$query = “SELECT patientno FROM iap2 ORDER BY patientno DESC LIMIT 1”;

Right… so you’re sorting by patientno.

patientno is of the format

"$CI-$month$year-$id";

So when I sort by that, i’m going to get January’s patients first. Regardless of the current year. You’ve sorted by month before year.

You should probably SELECT patientno FROM iap2 WHERE patientno LIKE “$CI-$month$year%” ORDER BY patientno DESC" (and then catch the possibility that there are no results in the return)

EDIT: And yes, before the “but parameterized queries” crowd shows up, should you? Probably, but in this case there’s no user input involved, so it’s relatively safe.