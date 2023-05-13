Execute script after clicking in field

Hi, I have this script that extracts the year 2010 from field “Titolo” to field “Prima data” of this page. It woks fine, I simply would like it to be executed after clicking in field “Prima data” (I think with an
addEventListener), could you help me, please? Thank you!
I tried adding this
addEventListener, but it isn’t working:
function populateYear() {
// loading text
const titoloText = document.querySelector('#dsArea0').textContent;
console.log("Text:", titoloText);
// extract the year
const year = findYear(titoloText);
console.log("year:", year); // verify
// populate the year.
const primaData = document.querySelector('input[name="annoPbb1"]');
primaData.value = year;
console.log(primaData.value); // verify
}
// attach the event listener to the click event of the primaData input field
primaData.addEventListener('click', findYear(){
// extraction function
function findYear(str) {
const strArray = str.split(" ");
for (let i = 0; i < strArray.length; i++) {
const currentElement = strArray[i];
if (currentElement.includes(".")) {
const yearPoint = currentElement.split(".");
const year = yearPoint[0];
if (year > 1800) {
console.log("Found:", year); // set the year to what you need
return year;
}
}
}
}
});