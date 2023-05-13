Execute script after clicking in field

Hi, I have this script that extracts the year 2010 from field “Titolo” to field “Prima data” of this page. It woks fine, I simply would like it to be executed after clicking in field “Prima data” (I think with an addEventListener), could you help me, please? Thank you!

I tried adding this addEventListener, but it isn’t working:

function populateYear() {
  // loading text
  const titoloText = document.querySelector('#dsArea0').textContent;
  console.log("Text:", titoloText);

  // extract the year
  const year = findYear(titoloText);
  console.log("year:", year); // verify

  // populate the year.
  const primaData = document.querySelector('input[name="annoPbb1"]');
  primaData.value = year;
  console.log(primaData.value); // verify
}

// attach the event listener to the click event of the primaData input field
primaData.addEventListener('click', findYear(){

// extraction function
function findYear(str) {
  const strArray = str.split(" ");
  for (let i = 0; i < strArray.length; i++) {
    const currentElement = strArray[i];
    if (currentElement.includes(".")) {
      const yearPoint = currentElement.split(".");
      const year = yearPoint[0];
      if (year > 1800) {
        console.log("Found:", year); // set the year to what you need
        return year;
      }
    }
  }
}
});