Javascript not getting value of input field

Hi, from this page (uploaded, the original page is protected), I’m trying with a userscript to set the value “Leggere” in Fornitore field (left side one) if empty, but the script isn’t working and nothing is entered.

This is the userscript I’m using:

setTimeout(function() { setme = document.querySelector('input[name="cdFornitore"]'); if (setme.value === "") {setme.value="Leggere"}; },100);

This is the original code of the field:

<td colspan="4" class=" "> <input type="text" name="cdFornitore" value="" maxlength="10" onchange="getFornitoreInve();"> <input type="text" name="nome" value="" maxlength="160" style="width:65%"> <span id="hForn"> <a title="" class="button input-help grid-1" draggable="false" href="javascript:;" onclick="Next.submit(FormDet,'/sebina/catalogazione/D_INV_NUO_COLL.do?operation=helpFornitore');return false;" data-padlock="false"> <span> Help</span> </a> </span> <input type="hidden" name="idForn" value=""> </td>

Thank you!