Execute script after clicking in field

Can you not create a temporary login for me? Or make the page available in some way shape or form?
The original page is absolutely and in all identical to the saved uploaded page. The only difference is that in the original page “Titolo” area is empty, and I manually type in it the text.
Sorry man, we’re going round in circles. The script I provided works on the page you just linked to.
If I can’t reproduce the problem you are having, it’ll be difficult for me to help
I see and appreciate your effort, thanks really, I don’t know how else to reproduce the problem…
1 Like
James_Hibbard, what about this page? Here you can paste this in “Titolo”:
*Leopardi / Pietro Citati. - Milano : Mondadori, 2010. - 436 p. ; 23 cm
and can directly verify that “primaData” field isn’t filled up