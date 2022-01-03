Errors when deploying axios app on Firebase (Vue.JS)

I have deployed my web app i
Preformatted textn Vue.JS with Firebase.
I changed the URL from this line:
fetch("http://localhost:1337/mail/login", requestOptions)
to the address of my domain name:
fetch("http://[------------]/mail/login", requestOptions)
```,
because CORS will not allow data to be read in my firebase domain name. I can get the data from the local domain, not the firebase domain, so I changed the fetch URL. But after I done this, I get this error:
> DevTools failed to load source map: Could not parse content. Unexpected token < in JSON at position 0
,
and it came from this line: const userInfo = JSON.parse(result);
What should be done to fix this?
Part of my code file:
getUserData: function () {
var myHeaders = new Headers();
myHeaders.append("Content-Type", "application/json");
myHeaders.append("Cookie", ".AspNetCore.Session=[----------------]);
////console.log(Object.keys(myHeaders).length);
var raw = JSON.stringify({
"mail": this.mail,
"password": this.password
});
var requestOptions = {
method: 'POST',
headers: myHeaders,
body: raw,
redirect: 'follow'
};
fetch("http://localhost:1337/mail/login", requestOptions)
.then(response => response.text())
.then(result => {
console.log(result)
const userInfo = JSON.parse(result);
//console.log(result)
//console.log(userInfo["sysCode"])
if (userInfo["sysCode"] == 2000) {
if (userInfo["data"].gender == 111)
this.user.gender = "Female"
else if (userInfo["data"].gender == 222)
this.user.gender = "Male"
else if (userInfo["data"].gender == 333)
this.user.gender = "Unstated"
this.user.firstName = userInfo["data"].firstName;
this.user.lastName = userInfo["data"].lastName;
}
else {
this.sysMsg = "User not found.";
}
})
.catch(error => console.log('error', error));
This is my vue.config.js:
devServer:
{
proxy: {
'/mail/login': {
target: '[redacted, private domain]',
},
'/report/list': {
target: '[redacted, private domain]',
}
}
}