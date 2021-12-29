Errors when deploying axios app on Firebase (Vue.JS)

JavaScript
#1

I have deployed my web app in Vue.JS with Firebase.

I changed the URL from this line:

                fetch("http://localhost:1337/mail/login", requestOptions)

to the address of my domain name:

                fetch("http://[------------]/mail/login", requestOptions)

because CORS will not allow data to be read in my firebase domain name. I can get the data from the local domain, not the firebase domain, so I changed the fetch URL. But after I done this, I get this error:

DevTools failed to load source map: Could not parse content. Unexpected token < in JSON at position 0
,
and it came from this line: const userInfo = JSON.parse(result);

What should be done to fix this?

Part of my code file:

            getUserData: function () {
                var myHeaders = new Headers();
                myHeaders.append("Content-Type", "application/json");
                myHeaders.append("Cookie", ".AspNetCore.Session=[----------------]);
                ////console.log(Object.keys(myHeaders).length);
                var raw = JSON.stringify({
                    "mail": this.mail,
                    "password": this.password
                });

                var requestOptions = {
                    method: 'POST',
                    headers: myHeaders,
                    body: raw,
                    redirect: 'follow'
                };

                fetch("http://localhost:1337/mail/login", requestOptions)
                    .then(response => response.text())
                    .then(result => {
                        console.log(result)
                        const userInfo = JSON.parse(result);
                        //console.log(result)
                        //console.log(userInfo["sysCode"])
                        if (userInfo["sysCode"] == 2000) {

                            if (userInfo["data"].gender == 111)
                                this.user.gender = "Female"
                            else if (userInfo["data"].gender == 222)
                                this.user.gender = "Male"
                            else if (userInfo["data"].gender == 333)
                                this.user.gender = "Unstated"

                            this.user.firstName = userInfo["data"].firstName;
                            this.user.lastName = userInfo["data"].lastName;
                        }
                        else {
                            this.sysMsg = "User not found.";
                        }
                    })
                    .catch(error => console.log('error', error));

This is my vue.config.js:

    devServer:
    {
        proxy: {
            '/mail/login': {
                target: '[redacted, private domain]',
            },
            '/report/list': {
                target: '[redacted, private domain]',
            }
        }
    }

UPDATE:
Sometimes, I also get this error:

app.dc6697f1.js:1 Mixed Content: The page at ----------- was loaded over HTTPS, but requested an insecure resource -----------/mail/login'. This request has been blocked; the content must be served over HTTPS.