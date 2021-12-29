Errors when deploying axios app on Firebase (Vue.JS)

I have deployed my web app in Vue.JS with Firebase.

I changed the URL from this line:

fetch("http://localhost:1337/mail/login", requestOptions)

to the address of my domain name:

fetch("http://[------------]/mail/login", requestOptions)

because CORS will not allow data to be read in my firebase domain name. I can get the data from the local domain, not the firebase domain, so I changed the fetch URL. But after I done this, I get this error:

DevTools failed to load source map: Could not parse content. Unexpected token < in JSON at position 0

and it came from this line: const userInfo = JSON.parse(result);

What should be done to fix this?

Part of my code file:

getUserData: function () { var myHeaders = new Headers(); myHeaders.append("Content-Type", "application/json"); myHeaders.append("Cookie", ".AspNetCore.Session=[----------------]); ////console.log(Object.keys(myHeaders).length); var raw = JSON.stringify({ "mail": this.mail, "password": this.password }); var requestOptions = { method: 'POST', headers: myHeaders, body: raw, redirect: 'follow' }; fetch("http://localhost:1337/mail/login", requestOptions) .then(response => response.text()) .then(result => { console.log(result) const userInfo = JSON.parse(result); //console.log(result) //console.log(userInfo["sysCode"]) if (userInfo["sysCode"] == 2000) { if (userInfo["data"].gender == 111) this.user.gender = "Female" else if (userInfo["data"].gender == 222) this.user.gender = "Male" else if (userInfo["data"].gender == 333) this.user.gender = "Unstated" this.user.firstName = userInfo["data"].firstName; this.user.lastName = userInfo["data"].lastName; } else { this.sysMsg = "User not found."; } }) .catch(error => console.log('error', error));

This is my vue.config.js:

devServer: { proxy: { '/mail/login': { target: '[redacted, private domain]', }, '/report/list': { target: '[redacted, private domain]', } } }

UPDATE:

Sometimes, I also get this error: