Need help on fetch

JavaScript
#1

Hi,

do you know it when you have an error in your code, which you have done thousand times before and you do not find it? So here I am:

I have a node’s backend which returns a json object. When I test with Postman I get the response:

{
    "sso": "xxx",
    "name": "xxx",
    "roles": [
        {
            "name": "Global Administrator"
        }
    ],
    "functions": null
}

image
image925×270 18.5 KB

So all good on this side.

Now I want to request this info from the frontend:

            let headers = new Headers();
            headers.append('Content-Type', 'application/json');
            const response = await fetch("http://localhost:8888/" + url , {
                method: 'POST',
                headers: headers,
                mode: 'no-cors',
                body: null,
            });
            if (response.status >= 400 && response.status < 600)
            {
                console.log("Error getting backend data from url: " + url + ". Response status = " + response.status);
                Util.createAlert("Ups, something went wrong. Please try again later.")
                reject();
            }
            else
            {
                console.log(response);
                let data = await response.json();
                console.log(data);
                resolve(data);
            }

which gives me

image
image1253×229 35.3 KB

What the hell is going wrong here?