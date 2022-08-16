Need help on fetch

Hi,

do you know it when you have an error in your code, which you have done thousand times before and you do not find it? So here I am:

I have a node’s backend which returns a json object. When I test with Postman I get the response:

{ "sso": "xxx", "name": "xxx", "roles": [ { "name": "Global Administrator" } ], "functions": null }

So all good on this side.

Now I want to request this info from the frontend:

let headers = new Headers(); headers.append('Content-Type', 'application/json'); const response = await fetch("http://localhost:8888/" + url , { method: 'POST', headers: headers, mode: 'no-cors', body: null, }); if (response.status >= 400 && response.status < 600) { console.log("Error getting backend data from url: " + url + ". Response status = " + response.status); Util.createAlert("Ups, something went wrong. Please try again later.") reject(); } else { console.log(response); let data = await response.json(); console.log(data); resolve(data); }

which gives me

What the hell is going wrong here?