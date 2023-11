I have a Github project with two branches, and most of my work are done in a subbranch, and when I moved my work to main branch and deployed to Firebase, I am greeted with this error:

https://<proj-name>.web.app/js/chunk-vendors.1f64ded0.js net::ERR_ABORTED 404 (Not Found)

I can run the project in serve mode with “npm run serve” but I cannot run it at all in my firebase app!

How can I get rid of this error?!