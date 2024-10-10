Error after fetch - ERR_NAME_NOT_RESOLVED

I have a file that is located in same directory but I get two different errors after fetch functions tries to get it. Error #1 is something I am puzzled by because it happens very rarely but #2 is something I have seen before I can deal with. According to online resources #1 happens when domain name or IP can not be resolved or there might be connectivity issues. Can anyone suggest what can I do to check and respond to this error. Also why it is happening very seldomly?

#1 Failed to load resource: net:: ERR_NAME_NOT_RESOLVED

#2 Failed to load resource: the server responded with a status of 404 (not found)