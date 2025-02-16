Getting Error When Trying to Loop Through a JSON Array of Objects

JavaScript
1

I am trying to loop through a JSON response from a Web API inside of the Fetch API. When I do a console log I am getting the following JSON string from the Web API response

{
  "data": "[{\"Name\":\"Flower.jpg\"},{\"Name\":\"kitten.jpg\"}]"
}

However, when I try to loop through this response using the forEach loop it says that data.forEach is not a function. I tried using JSON.parse but that also failed. the following is my fetch api code.

 fetch('https://localhost:7209/api/Main/GetFiles')
     .then(res => {
         if (!res.ok) {
             throw new Error("Cannot fetch resource!")
         }
         return res.json()
     })
     .then(data => {
         data.forEach(file => {
             const markup = `<li>${file.Name}</li>`;
             document.querySelector('dialog ul').insertAdjacentHTML('beforeend', markup);
         });
     }).catch(error => console.log(error));
2

You forgot to json decode the data