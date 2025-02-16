Getting Error When Trying to Loop Through a JSON Array of Objects

I am trying to loop through a JSON response from a Web API inside of the Fetch API. When I do a console log I am getting the following JSON string from the Web API response

{ "data": "[{\"Name\":\"Flower.jpg\"},{\"Name\":\"kitten.jpg\"}]" }

However, when I try to loop through this response using the forEach loop it says that data.forEach is not a function. I tried using JSON.parse but that also failed. the following is my fetch api code.