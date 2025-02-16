Getting Error When Trying to Loop Through a JSON Array of Objects

I am trying to loop through a JSON response from a Web API inside of the Fetch API. When I do a console log I am getting the following JSON string from the Web API response
{
"data": "[{\"Name\":\"Flower.jpg\"},{\"Name\":\"kitten.jpg\"}]"
}
However, when I try to loop through this response using the forEach loop it says that data.forEach is not a function. I tried using JSON.parse but that also failed. the following is my fetch api code.
fetch('https://localhost:7209/api/Main/GetFiles')
.then(res => {
if (!res.ok) {
throw new Error("Cannot fetch resource!")
}
return res.json()
})
.then(data => {
data.forEach(file => {
const markup = `<li>${file.Name}</li>`;
document.querySelector('dialog ul').insertAdjacentHTML('beforeend', markup);
});
}).catch(error => console.log(error));