Do you want to know more about AI and UX/UI?

The Samsung Dev Day 2024 is back and is going to take place on November 7th.

Get ready for an amazing event at Samsung Dev Day 2024!

This year, they are honored to have two key figures from the fields of Artificial Intelligence and UX/UI.

On the one hand, Carlos Santana, creator of the successful YouTube channel Dot CSV and a leading figure in the world of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. After his appearance at Samsung Dev Day 2021, where he introduced us to the impact of AI, he returns this year to take us even further. In his new talk, he’ll explore how artificial intelligence will evolve in the coming years and how this transformation will revolutionize software development. A talk that promises a privileged glimpse into the future of technology.

They’ll also have Henar Vega, who, with more than 20 years of experience in strategic design and UX/UI throughout her career, has developed strategic solutions that bring value and focus on people. Besides being a teacher and speaker, she is passionate about artificial intelligence in user experience. In her talk, “Redefining User Experience through AI,” she will show us how AI not only improves but reinvents how we interact with interfaces.

These experts will bring fresh and valuable perspectives, enriching the conversation about how AI is revolutionizing app design and development.

And for the first time at a Samsung Dev Day…

They are going to dedicated session on two powerful tools from the Samsung ecosystem: its IoT and connected home platform, SmartThings, and its Samsung Health SDK.

All this will be led by…

Master of Ceremonies Carlos Azaustre, a well-known figure in the development world, specialized in JavaScript, and a Google Developer Expert (GDE) Ambassador. Carlos will guide us through the event for a vibrant and enriching day, where innovation and learning will be intertwined at every moment. His contagious energy and approachable style will make you feel like a part of this unique experience.