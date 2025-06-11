Do you think AI content will lose its Google rankings in 2025?

Hey everyone,

I’ve been wondering — has anyone else noticed that AI-generated content isn’t performing as well in Google search this year compared to 2023 or even 2024?

I run a couple of niche blogs (nothing fancy — tech tutorials, some health stuff, and a hobby site), and I’ve been using a mix of human-written + lightly edited AI content for a while now. It used to rank decently, especially if I optimized it properly and added some unique images and internal links. But recently, even solid posts that hit all the right keywords and search intent have dropped off the map.

A few things I’ve observed:

Pages that were ranking top 5 with AI content are now on page 2 or worse.

Human-written articles with a personal angle, anecdotes, or even just clunky storytelling are suddenly outranking the polished AI ones.

Sites where I spent time updating older AI posts with actual experiences or opinions seem to bounce back.

I’m guessing Google’s algorithm is picking up on “too generic” or “too clean” language and penalizing it? Or maybe user behavior (like bounce rate) is signaling something?

Anyway, I’m really curious if others are seeing the same trend. Has anyone tested AI content with and without heavy editing recently? What’s working for you in 2025?

Would love to hear your stories — especially if you’ve found a way to keep AI content ranking well without rewriting everything by hand