Do you think AI content will lose its Google rankings in 2025?

AI content won’t lose Google rankings in 2025 just because it’s AI-generated. What matters is the quality, relevance, and originality of the content. Google’s focus is on content that is helpful to users and meets their search intent. If AI is used to create well-written, informative, and value-driven content, it can still rank well.

However, mass-produced, low-quality, or spammy AI content that offers little value is likely to be penalised or ignored in search results.

So, the key is not avoiding AI, but using it responsibly to create content that genuinely helps users.