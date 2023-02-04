Disable script on condition

Good evening, could you help me, please? From this page I’m running a script that extracts, in “Nome” field, the publisher from the bibliographic item (Feltrinelli, in the example). I would like the script to be executed only when on the previous page, page one, there is the expression “Editore moderno” under the heading “Persone, enti e famiglie”, so in “fieldset.legami_tito”).

In Page one I tried to set a local variable if the expression “Editore moderno” is found:

var elencoLabel = document.querySelectorAll("span.grid-6"); if (elencoLabel.length > 8) { localStorage.removeItem("voce"); if (elencoLabel[8].innerText == "Editore moderno") { localStorage.setItem("voce","Editore moderno"); } }

In Page two I tried with this script (replacing the last line of the original script):

function getNome(tmp) { var idx = tmp.indexOf('. (('); if(idx > -1){ tmp = tmp.substr(0, idx); } tmp = tmp.split('. - '); switch(tmp.length){ case 3: tmp = tmp[1]; break; case 4: tmp = tmp[2]; break; default: tmp = ""; break; } if(tmp !== ''){ tmp = tmp.substr(tmp.indexOf(' : ') + 2); console.log(tmp); if(tmp.indexOf('.') != -1 && tmp.split('.').length == 2){ tmp = tmp.substr(tmp.indexOf('. ') + 1, tmp.indexOf(', ') -3); tmp = tmp.trim(); } else { tmp = tmp.split(",")[0]; tmp = tmp.trim(); } } return tmp; } function impostaNome(tmp) { Array.from(document.querySelectorAll('article section.grid_container form div.grid-row label span')).filter( e => e.innerText.trim() === 'Nome')[0].parentNode.querySelector('input').value = tmp; } var elencoLabel = document.querySelectorAll("span.grid-6"); if (elencoLabel.length < 8 ) { var miaVoce = localStorage.getItem("voce"); if (miaVoce == "Editore moderno") { impostaNome(getNome(document.querySelector('div.meta.tito div.evidence.isbd').innerText)); } }

But in this case the publisher is never extracted.