Retrieve value from localStorage if previous page has specific string

Hi, i have saved two protected page, page1 and page2. I would like to set “R.D.” on field “Sezione” (selector #cdSezi ) of page2 if page1 contains the string “Letteratura per ragazzi” beside “Generi”. Otherwise if page one (see here) doesn’t contain “Letteratura per ragazzi” beside “Generi” then field “Sezione” should be set to “A”.

I tried this userscript, but it gives me always “R.D.” on field “Sezione” of page2, even when the string “Letteratura per ragazzi” is not present in page1. Thanks very much!