Run script from a single page

Hi, from page 1 (copied, the original is protected) this userscript extracts the publisher, but I would like the script not to be executed on page 2, which has same URL but differs from page 1 only in the addition of the banner “La ricerca in polo e in indice non ha prodotto risultati”.
I tried prepending this line to the script, but it doesn’t change anything:
code:
if (document.querySelector("main.D_AUT_GES").innerText.includes("non ha prodotto risultati") === -1) {
//script
}
Thank you!
The text is contained in a li element, right?
So you can grab all the li elements, then use
Array.prototype.some to test whether at least one element in the array contains that text.
const lis = document.querySelectorAll('li');
const textFound = Array.from(lis).some(li => li.textContent.includes("La ricerca in polo e in indice non ha prodotto risultati"));
if (!textFound) {
// Run script
}
HTH
Whether this is appropriate or overkill in this instance I don’t know, but import() sprung to mind. The function allows for conditionally importing modules.