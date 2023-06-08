Run script from a single page

Hi, from page 1 (copied, the original is protected) this userscript extracts the publisher, but I would like the script not to be executed on page 2, which has same URL but differs from page 1 only in the addition of the banner “La ricerca in polo e in indice non ha prodotto risultati”.

I tried prepending this line to the script, but it doesn’t change anything:

code:

if (document.querySelector("main.D_AUT_GES").innerText.includes("non ha prodotto risultati") === -1) { //script }

Thank you!