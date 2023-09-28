Decrypting from C#

So I am trying to recover from a server disaster that wiped out my code (yes, yes, I know, backup strategies etc etc. The IT department’s backups all magically were unrecoverable and the RAID6 setup apparently suffered 3 HDD failures in the span of a couple of hours…)

The C# block that does the encryption is as follows:

private string EncryptStupidThing(string thing) { ASCIIEncoding encoding = new ASCIIEncoding(); byte[] encodedSecret = encoding.GetBytes(thing); byte[] encodedKey = encoding.GetBytes("<a key that is 16 characters long>"); Aes rijndael = Aes.Create(); // the encodedKey must be a valid length so we pad it until it is (it checks // number of bits) while (encodedKey.Length * 8 < rijndael.KeySize) { byte[] tmp = new byte[encodedKey.Length + 1]; encodedKey.CopyTo(tmp, 0); tmp[tmp.Length - 1] = (byte)'\0'; encodedKey = tmp; } rijndael.Key = encodedKey; rijndael.Mode = CipherMode.ECB; rijndael.Padding = PaddingMode.Zeros; ICryptoTransform ict = rijndael.CreateEncryptor(); byte[] result = ict.TransformFinalBlock(encodedSecret, 0, encodedSecret.Length); // convert the encodedSecret to a Base64 string to return return Convert.ToBase64String(result); }

Now I need to catch this base64 string in PHP (it’s being sent via $_GET['task'] ) and decrypt it.

I know this works somehow; I had it working before.

I have tried this:

$ciphertext = base64_decode($_GET['task']); error_log($ciphertext); $plaintext = openssl_decrypt($ciphertext, 'aes-128-ecb', "<The Same Key>", OPENSSL_RAW_DATA|OPENSSL_ZERO_PADDING); if ($plaintext === false) { error_log("SSL Decrypt returned False: ". openssl_error_string()); exit; } error_log($plaintext); $task = json_decode($plaintext, true); error_log($task);

I’ve tried combinations of sending the ciphertext or the raw $_GET[‘task’] in, with or without the various options; At best, I get gibberish out; most times I get Wrong final block length out.

Am I missing something obvious? I made this work before, so I know there must be some way to do it, but my brain is unable to recollect/reconstruct the code…