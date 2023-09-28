Decrypting from C#

So I am trying to recover from a server disaster that wiped out my code (yes, yes, I know, backup strategies etc etc. The IT department’s backups all magically were unrecoverable and the RAID6 setup apparently suffered 3 HDD failures in the span of a couple of hours…)
The C# block that does the encryption is as follows:
private string EncryptStupidThing(string thing)
{
ASCIIEncoding encoding = new ASCIIEncoding();
byte[] encodedSecret = encoding.GetBytes(thing);
byte[] encodedKey = encoding.GetBytes("<a key that is 16 characters long>");
Aes rijndael = Aes.Create();
// the encodedKey must be a valid length so we pad it until it is (it checks // number of bits)
while (encodedKey.Length * 8 < rijndael.KeySize)
{
byte[] tmp = new byte[encodedKey.Length + 1];
encodedKey.CopyTo(tmp, 0);
tmp[tmp.Length - 1] = (byte)'\0';
encodedKey = tmp;
}
rijndael.Key = encodedKey;
rijndael.Mode = CipherMode.ECB;
rijndael.Padding = PaddingMode.Zeros;
ICryptoTransform ict = rijndael.CreateEncryptor();
byte[] result = ict.TransformFinalBlock(encodedSecret, 0, encodedSecret.Length);
// convert the encodedSecret to a Base64 string to return
return Convert.ToBase64String(result);
}
Now I need to catch this base64 string in PHP (it’s being sent via
$_GET['task']) and decrypt it.
I know this works somehow; I had it working before.
I have tried this:
$ciphertext = base64_decode($_GET['task']);
error_log($ciphertext);
$plaintext = openssl_decrypt($ciphertext, 'aes-128-ecb', "<The Same Key>", OPENSSL_RAW_DATA|OPENSSL_ZERO_PADDING);
if ($plaintext === false) {
error_log("SSL Decrypt returned False: ". openssl_error_string());
exit;
}
error_log($plaintext);
$task = json_decode($plaintext, true);
error_log($task);
I’ve tried combinations of sending the ciphertext or the raw $_GET[‘task’] in, with or without the various options; At best, I get gibberish out; most times I get Wrong final block length out.
Am I missing something obvious? I made this work before, so I know there must be some way to do it, but my brain is unable to recollect/reconstruct the code…