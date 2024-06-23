Creating WordPress themes – any advice about up to date tuition videos or sites?

Hi All, I’m just playing around with WordPress and other CMSes on the localhost, to find out what’s right for my purposes. I’ve started with WordPress, on the assumption that it would be easest to learn quickly, but I do want to be able to design my own themes. I’m fine with the HTML and CSS basics (albeit some brushing up is needed) and also have some experience using PHP. So not a novice anyway.

I started following this YouTube tutorial and it was fine up to about 25 minutes. Pretty sure that I followed faithfully, but it goes wrong from around that point. On the video he’s seeing his styles coming up, and I’m getting a blank screen when I preview the pages (everything works fine with the preinstalled themes, by the way). I’m guessing that (or wondering if) there’s maybe something fundamentally different in the structure that this guy is using, which is perhaps not being maintained now. The video is four years old – maybe enough to make it completely redundant by now - I don’t know. I was wondering if there was some issue with permissions, as I’m on Ubuntu here, but honestly I don’t see how it can be that. Everything under my www directory is as it should be – ownership given to www-data, all folder/subfolder permissions 755, files at 644.

Anyway, I’m more or less ready to give up on this video now. And so now I’ll ask if anyone has any recommendations for a good step-by-step guide, whether in video or written form, which isn’t toooooo simple and condescending, but which doesn’t skip the basic necessary concepts. I’ve seen a few courses on Udemy, which I use quite a lot. Any recommendations on there? I already asked a question about this on the WordPress forum, and got pointed towards this plugin. which seems very GUI. I’ve just tried playing with it a bit, and can’t see how to get into editing the CSS and PHP. Even if it is possible somehow, they’re very obviously not going out of their way to encourage it. Are they sliding away towards trying to emulate Wix, Squarespace et al?

Should I persist here, or start playing with Joomla already??? Bigger initial learning curve, I realise, but worth the effort in the end?