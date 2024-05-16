Creating scaleable SVG file folder tabs

Okay I managed to keep everything in! EVERYTHING, including the Crete Round font, Paul’s Tab Links and all the shape-outside code. Following is the page, tidied:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<HTML LANG="en">
<HEAD>
<meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com">
<link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.gstatic.com" crossorigin>
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto+Slab:wght@100;200;300;400;500;600;700;800;900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Crete+Round:ital@0;1&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">

<title>94_CRACKING_THE_SAFE w&#47;Formatted &#7172;</title>

<style>
    body {
    width: 950px;
    margin: 0 auto;
    font-family: 'roboto slab', serif;
    font-size: 2rem;
    line-height: 2.13rem;
    font-weight: 600;
    color: black;
    }
    td {
    padding-top: .4rem;
    padding-right: .4rem;
    padding-bottom: .4rem;
    padding-left: .7rem;
    }
    /* ━━━━━━━━━ PAUL’S TAB Courtesy PAUL O’BRIEN of Sitepoint ━━━━━━━━━ */
    :root {
    --tab1color: #ffe5fe;
    --tab2color: teal;
    --tab3color: #caffff;
    --border-color: #000;
    /* this one above is the filter color that makes the top border*/
    --bottom-border-color: #000;
    /* no need to change*/
    }
    .tablabel2 {
    position: relative;
    text-align: center;
    border-radius: 20px 20px 0px 0px;
    color: black;
    padding: 1rem 1rem 0;
    font-size: 2rem;
    line-height: 2.0;
    font-weight: bold;
    height: 67px;
    width: 250px;
    filter: drop-shadow(-3px 0px var(--border-color)) drop-shadow(3px 0px var(--border-color));
    }
    .tab {
    display: flex;
    max-width: 950px;
    margin: auto;
    overflow: hidden;
    position: relative;
    z-index: 1;
    filter: drop-shadow(0px -5px var(--border-color));
    border-bottom: 10px solid var(--bottom-border-color);
    }
    .tab:after,
    .tab:before {
    content: "";
    position: relative;
    z-index: 2;
    flex: 1;
    /*box-shadow: 0 34px var(--tab2color);*/
    box-shadow: 0 34px rgba(221, 198, 136, 0.8);
    /* Try and match a color from the image*/
    mix-blend-mode: lighten;
    /* merge the box shadow above with the background */
    /* this is necessary or a gap will show */
    }
    .tab:before {
    box-shadow: 0 34px rgb(0, 0, 0, 0.8)
    }
    .tab:after {
    border-radius: 0 0 0 80px;
    margin-left: -9px;
    }
    .tab:before {
    border-radius: 0 0 80px 0;
    margin-right: -9px;
    }
    .tablabel2:before {
    content: "";
    pointer-events: none;
    position: absolute;
    inset: 0 0 0 0;
    z-index: -1;
    background: var(--tab2color) url("https://assets.codepen.io/74047/PARCHMENT-A.jpg");
    background-position: -3px -8px;
    transform: perspective(100px) rotateX(36deg) translateY(5px);
    border-radius: 20px 20px 0 0;
    }
    .bkdimg {
    position: relative;
    background: none;
    overflow: hidden;
    margin-top: 1rem;
    margin-bottom: -2px;
    /* attempt to stop rounding errors when zoomed*/
    }
    .ctr{
    pointer-events:none;
    }
    .ctr a{
    pointer-events:initial;
    }
    .ctr {
    position: absolute;
    inset: 0 0 0 0;
    }
    .ctr2 {
    z-index: 3;
    }
    .ctrmid {
    z-index: 2;
    }
    .ctr3 {
    z-index: 1;
    }
    .ctr2 .tab:before {
    flex: 0 0 65px;
    }
    .ctr3 .tab:after {
    flex: 0 0 65px;
    }
    /*
    .ctr2 .tab span *,
    .ctr2 .tablabel2:before {
    background: var(--tab1color);
    color: #000;
    }
    .ctr2 .tab:before,
    .ctr2 .tab:after {
    box-shadow: 0 34px var(--tab1color);
    }
    .ctr3 .tab span *,
    .ctr3 .tablabel2:before {
    background: var(--tab3color);
    color: #000;
    }
    .ctr3 .tab:before,
    .ctr3 .tab:after {
    box-shadow: 0 34px var(--tab3color);
    }
    */
    .tab1active .ctr,
    .tab2active .ctr,
    .tab3active .ctr {
    position: absolute;
    }
    .tab1active .ctr2,
    .tab2active .ctrmid,
    .tab3active .ctr3 {
    position: relative;
    z-index: 4;
    }
    .tab3active .ctr2 {
    z-index: 1;
    }
    /* ━━━━━━ BACKGROUND & POEM-A ━━━━━━ */

    .indent {margin-left: 6.26rem}
    .spacr {margin-top: 40px}
    .spacr15 {margin-top: 15px}
    .spacrx {margin-top: 40px; margin-bottom: 150px;}

    .tab a {
    transform: translateY(-8px);
    display: flex;
    text-align: center;
    justify-content: center;
    }
    .tab a:link {
    color: black;
    font-weight: bold;
    }
    .tab a:visited {
    color: black;
    font-weight: bold;
    }
    .redlink a:link {o
    color: crimson;
    padding-top: 1rem;
    font-weight: bold;
    }
    .redlink a:visited {
    color: crimson;
    padding-top: 1rem;
    font-weight: bold;
    }
    .leada {
    color: black;
    margin-top: 3.13rem;
    text-align: center;
    font-family: 'crete round', serif;
    font-weight: bold;
    font-size: 3rem;
    line-height: 3.25rem;
    }
    .leadb {
    text-align: center;
    font-family: 'crete round', serif;
    font-weight: 400;
    font-size: 2.5rem;
    line-height: 3rem;
    }
    .leadc {
    text-align: center;
    font-style: normal;
    margin-bottom: 2.5rem;
    font-family: 'crete round', serif;
    font-weight: 400;
    font-size: 2rem;
    line-height: 2.5rem;
    }
    /* .yin code courtesy of ARCHIBALD at sitepoint.com forums */
    .yin {
    width: fit-content;
    margin: .6rem auto 0rem auto;
    font: 2.5rem/1 'crete round', serif;
    letter-spacing: 2rem;
    padding-left: 2rem;
    }
    .yang {
    width: fit-content;
    margin: 1.75rem auto 1.25rem auto;
    font: 2.5rem/1 'crete round', serif;
    letter-spacing: 2rem;
    padding-left: 2rem;
    }
    .poem-a {
    margin-top: 3.13rem;
    margin-left: 5%;
    margin-right: 5%;
    margin-bottom: 3.13rem;
    font-style: normal;
    text-align: left;
    color: black;
    font-family: 'crete round', serif;
    font-size: 2.25rem;
    line-height: 2.38rem;
    font-weight: bold;
    }
    .parch {
    background-image: url('https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/pw/AP1GczOwNR1n9BJD_duNlaAmcp9BoDYm5xk-k0tBWV70BcThwR3CVkHBHXOFuHk-pHqtEROpyLL8B8314huJJUfMvey2_8iqUPGZlvSt8NSlKERCbdBZbw=w890-h1080');
    background-size: 100% 100%;
    padding: 1rem;
    background-position: 0 -10px;
    }

    * {
    box-sizing: border-box;
    }
    p.circle {
    clear: both;
    margin: 0;
    padding: 1rem 0;
    }
    .circle:before {
    content: "";
    float: left;
    shape-outside: ellipse(50% 46% at left);
    width: 120px;
    height:772px;
    margin-top: -3rem;
    }
    .circle2:before {
    content: "";
    height: 845px;
    }
/* ━━━━━━━━━ END CSS ━━━━━━━━━━ */
    </style>
    </head>
    <body>
      <div class="bkdimg tab1active">
         <div class="ctr ctr2">
            <div class="tab"><span class="tablabel2"><a href="https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Merton">T. Merton</a></span></div>
         </div>
         <div class="ctr ctrmid">
            <div class="tab"><span class="tablabel2"><a href="https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zhuang_Zhou">Chuang Tzu</a></span></div>
         </div>
         <div class="ctr ctr3">
            <div class="tab"><span class="tablabel2"><a href="https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zhuangzi">&ldquo;Zhuangzi&rdquo;</a></span></div>
         </div>
      </div>
      <div class="parch">
         <div class="poem-a">
            <div class="leada">
               &ldquo;Cracking the Safe&rdquo;
            </div>
            <div class="leadb">
               From <i>&ldquo;The Way of Chuang Tzu&rdquo;</i>
            </div>
            <div class="leadc">
               Translated by Thomas Merton, Trappist Monk<br>
               1915-1968
      </div>

    <p class="circle">
        For security against robbers who snatch purses, rifle luggage, and crack safes,<br>
        One must fasten all property with ropes, lock it up with locks, bolt it with bolts.<br>
        This (for property owners) is elementary good sense.<br>
        But when a strong thief comes along he picks up the whole lot,<br>
        Puts it on his back, and goes on his way with only one fear:<br>
        That ropes, locks, and bolts may give way.<br>
        Thus what the world calls good business is only a way<br>
        To gather up the loot, pack it, make it secure<br>
        In one convenient load for the more enterprising thieves.<br>
        Who is there, among those called smart,<br>
        Who does not spend his time amassing loot<br>
        For a bigger robber than himself?<br>
    </p>

    <div class="yin">&#10034;&#10034;&#10034;&#10034;</div>

    <p class="circle circle2">
        In the land of Khi, from village to villa<br>
        You could hear cocks crowing, dogs barking.<br>
        Fishermen cast their nets,<br>
        Ploughmen ploughed the wide fields,<br>
        Everything was neatly marked out<br>
        By boundary lines. For five hundred square miles<br>
        There were temples for ancestors, altars<br>
        For field-gods and corn-spirits.<br>
        Every canton, county, and district<br>
        Was run according to the laws and statutes&nbsp;&mdash;<br>
        Until one morning the Attorney General, Tien Khang Tzu,<br>
        Did away with the King and took over the whole state.<br>
        Was he content to steal the land? No,<br>
        He also took over the laws and statutes at the same time,<br>
        And all the lawyers with them, not to mention the police.<br>
        They all formed part of the same package.
    </p>
    <div class="spacr15">&nbsp;</div>

        Of course, people called Khang Tzu a robber,<br>
        But they left him alone<br>
        To live as happy as the Patriarchs.<br>
        No small state would say a word against him,<br>
        No large state would make a move in his direction,<br>
        So for twelve generations the state of Khi<br>
        Belonged to his family. No one interferred<br>
        With his inalienable rights.

    <div class="yang">&#10034;&#10034;&#10034;&#10034;</div>

        The invention<br>
        Of weights and measures<br>
        Makes robbery easier.<br>
        Signing contracts, settings seals,<br>
        Makes robbery more sure.<br>
        Teaching love and duty<br>
        Provides a fitting language<br>
        With which to prove that robbery<br>
        Is really for the general good.<br>
        A poor man must swing<br>
        For stealing a belt buckle<br>
        But if a rich man steals a whole state<br>
        He is acclaimed<br>
        As statesman of the year.

    <div class="spacr15">&nbsp;</div>

        Hence if you want to hear the very best speeches<br>
        On love, duty, justice, etc.,<br>
        Listen to statesmen.<br>
        But when the creek dries up<br>
        Nothing grows in the valley.<br>
        When the mound is levelled<br>
        The hollow next to it is filled.<br>
        And when the statesmen and lawyers<br>
        And preachers of duty disappear<br>
        There are no more robberies either<br>
        And the world is at peace.

    <div class="spacr15">&nbsp;</div>

        Moral: the more you pile up ethical principles<br>
        And duties and obligations<br>
        To bring everyone in line<br>
        The more you gather loot<br>
        For a thief like Khang.<br>
        By ethical argument<br>
        And moral principle<br>
        The greatest crimes are eventually shown<br>
        To have been necessary, and, in fact,<br>
        A signal benefit<br>
        To mankind.

    <div class="spacr15">&nbsp;</div>

        [xx. 2.]<br>
        [xx. 2, 4-]<br>
        114<br>
        115
        </div>
    <!--  Closing POEM-A  -->
    </div>
    <!--  Closing PARCH  -->
    </div>

</body>
</html>

I wanted to explain — the introduction of the two bars of asterisks introduced an offset to the vertical spacing between the stanzas so I had to create a vertical spacer div or else it looked bad. I don’t like having to do that but I didn’t know how else to space the stanzas with at least a modicum of a standard.

I did have one question Paul. You had this commented out and I wondered if I should leave it in. If it’s a placeholder I definitely want to keep it in. But if it won’t be used for anything may I delete it?

    /*
.ctr2 .tab span *,
.ctr2 .tablabel2:before {
    background: var(--tab1color);
    color: #000;
    }

.ctr2 .tab:before,
.ctr2 .tab:after {
    box-shadow: 0 34px var(--tab1color);
    }

.ctr3 .tab span *,
.ctr3 .tablabel2:before {
    background: var(--tab3color);
    color: #000;
    }

.ctr3 .tab:before,
.ctr3 .tab:after {
    box-shadow: 0 34px var(--tab3color);
    }
    */