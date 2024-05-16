Creating scaleable SVG file folder tabs

Okay I managed to keep everything in! EVERYTHING, including the Crete Round font, Paul’s Tab Links and all the shape-outside code. Following is the page, tidied:

"Cracking the Safe"

From "The Way of Chuang Tzu"

Translated by Thomas Merton, Trappist Monk
1915-1968

For security against robbers who snatch purses, rifle luggage, and crack safes,
One must fasten all property with ropes, lock it up with locks, bolt it with bolts.
This (for property owners) is elementary good sense.
But when a strong thief comes along he picks up the whole lot,
Puts it on his back, and goes on his way with only one fear:
That ropes, locks, and bolts may give way.
Thus what the world calls good business is only a way
To gather up the loot, pack it, make it secure
In one convenient load for the more enterprising thieves.
Who is there, among those called smart,
Who does not spend his time amassing loot
For a bigger robber than himself?

✲✲✲✲

In the land of Khi, from village to villa
You could hear cocks crowing, dogs barking.
Fishermen cast their nets,
Ploughmen ploughed the wide fields,
Everything was neatly marked out
By boundary lines. For five hundred square miles
There were temples for ancestors, altars
For field-gods and corn-spirits.
Every canton, county, and district
Was run according to the laws and statutes —
Until one morning the Attorney General, Tien Khang Tzu,
Did away with the King and took over the whole state.
Was he content to steal the land? No,
He also took over the laws and statutes at the same time,
And all the lawyers with them, not to mention the police.
They all formed part of the same package. For five hundred square miles<br> There were temples for ancestors, altars<br> For field-gods and corn-spirits.<br> Every canton, county, and district<br> Was run according to the laws and statutes —<br> Until one morning the Attorney General, Tien Khang Tzu,<br> Did away with the King and took over the whole state.<br> Was he content to steal the land? No,<br> He also took over the laws and statutes at the same time,<br> And all the lawyers with them, not to mention the police.<br> They all formed part of the same package. </p> <div class="spacr15"> </div> Of course, people called Khang Tzu a robber,<br> But they left him alone<br> To live as happy as the Patriarchs.<br> No small state would say a word against him,<br> No large state would make a move in his direction,<br> So for twelve generations the state of Khi<br> Belonged to his family. No one interferred<br> With his inalienable rights. <div class="yang">✲✲✲✲</div> The invention<br> Of weights and measures<br> Makes robbery easier.<br> Signing contracts, settings seals,<br> Makes robbery more sure.<br> Teaching love and duty<br> Provides a fitting language<br> With which to prove that robbery<br> Is really for the general good.<br> A poor man must swing<br> For stealing a belt buckle<br> But if a rich man steals a whole state<br> He is acclaimed<br> As statesman of the year. <div class="spacr15"> </div> Hence if you want to hear the very best speeches<br> On love, duty, justice, etc.,<br> Listen to statesmen.<br> But when the creek dries up<br> Nothing grows in the valley.<br> When the mound is levelled<br> The hollow next to it is filled.<br> And when the statesmen and lawyers<br> And preachers of duty disappear<br> There are no more robberies either<br> And the world is at peace. <div class="spacr15"> </div> Moral: the more you pile up ethical principles<br> And duties and obligations<br> To bring everyone in line<br> The more you gather loot<br> For a thief like Khang.<br> By ethical argument<br> And moral principle<br> The greatest crimes are eventually shown<br> To have been necessary, and, in fact,<br> A signal benefit<br> To mankind. <div class="spacr15"> </div> [xx. 2.]<br> [xx. 2, 4-]<br> 114<br> 115 </div> <!-- Closing POEM-A --> </div> <!-- Closing PARCH --> </div> </body> </html>

