Create a footer link

Hello

I managed to integrate a footer to my page the problem I don’t know how to do so that the links of my NavBar work?

example here I would like to make the link of the page but how?

 <Link href="/category/new-arrivals">
     <span className="cursor-pointer hover:underline">Website Design</span>
  </Link>

Can you help me?

Footer.tsx

// Footer.tsx
import React from 'react';
import Image from 'next/image';
import Link from 'next/link';

const Footer = () => {
  return (
    <footer className="bg-black text-white p-10">
      <div className="max-w-7xl mx-auto grid grid-cols-1 sm:grid-cols-2 lg:grid-cols-4 gap-8">
        <div>
          <Image src="/logo/logo_footer.png" alt="Logo" width={50} height={50} className="mb-4" />
          <p>ShopiX - Optimisez votre activité.</p>
        </div>
        <div>
          <h3 className="font-bold mb-3">Conception</h3>
          <ul>
            <li>
              <Link href="/category/new-arrivals">
                <span className="cursor-pointer hover:underline">Website Design</span>
              </Link>
            </li>
            <li>
              <Link href="/category/sale">
                <span className="cursor-pointer hover:underline">Graphic Design</span>
              </Link>
            </li>
            <li>
              <Link href="/category/top-rated">
                <span className="cursor-pointer hover:underline">Conception Web UX</span>
              </Link>
            </li>
            <li>
              <Link href="/category/top-rated">
                <span className="cursor-pointer hover:underline">Responsive</span>
              </Link>
            </li>
          </ul>
        </div>
        <div>
          <h3 className="font-bold mb-3">Développement</h3>
          <ul>
            <li>
              <Link href="/about">
                <span className="cursor-pointer hover:underline">Développement web sur mesure</span>
              </Link>
            </li>
            <li>
              <Link href="/contact">
                <span className="cursor-pointer hover:underline">E-commerce Store</span>
              </Link>
            </li>
            <li>
              <Link href="/policy">
                <span className="cursor-pointer hover:underline">Test de logiciel</span>
              </Link>
            </li>
             <li>
              <Link href="/policy">
                <span className="cursor-pointer hover:underline">Refonte web sur mesure</span>
              </Link>
            </li>
          </ul>
        </div>
        <div>
          <h3 className="font-bold mb-3">Accés Rapide</h3>
          <ul>
            <li>
              <Link href="/account/orders">
                <span className="cursor-pointer hover:underline">Conditions générales</span>
              </Link>
            </li>
            <li>
              <Link href="/account/settings">
                <span className="cursor-pointer hover:underline">Politique de confidentialité</span>
              </Link>
            </li>
            <li>
              <Link href="/book">
                <span className="cursor-pointer hover:underline">Réserver un appel</span>
              </Link>
            </li>
            <li>
              <Link href="/contact">
                <span className="cursor-pointer hover:underline">Nous contacter</span>
              </Link>
            </li>
          </ul>
        </div>
      </div>
      <div className="text-center pt-8 border-t border-gray-700 mt-8">
        <p>&copy; {new Date().getFullYear()} ShopiX All rights reserved.</p>
      </div>
    </footer>
  );
};

export default Footer;

navbar.tsx

"use client";
import { useState } from "react";
// import { motion } from "framer-motion";
import { AlignJustify, X } from "lucide-react";

import Image from "next/image";
import Link from "next/link";
import DropDownMenu from "./drop-down-menu";

interface NavbarProps {
  scrollToWebsiteDesign: () => void;
  scrollToGraphicDesign: () => void;
  scrollToShopifyStores: () => void;
  scrollToBrands: () => void;
  scrollToServices: () => void; // Define scrollToServices function
}

const Navbar = ({
  scrollToWebsiteDesign,
  scrollToGraphicDesign,
  scrollToShopifyStores,
  scrollToBrands,
  scrollToServices, // Add scrollToServices to props
}: NavbarProps) => {
  const [isDropDownVisible, setIsDropDownVisible] = useState(false);

  const toggleDropDown = () => {
    setIsDropDownVisible(!isDropDownVisible);
  };

  const closeDropDown = () => {
    setIsDropDownVisible(false);
  };

  return (
    <div>
      <div className="p-6 md:p-10 flex items-center justify-between z-50">
        <div>
          <Link className="cursor-pointer" href="/">
            <Image
              priority
              src="/logo/logo.svg"
              alt="Logo"
              width={100}
              height={100}
              className="w-10 h-10 md:w-14 md:h-14"
            />
          </Link>
          <div className="text-2xl bg-clip-text text-transparent bg-gradient-to-b from-neutral-50 to bg-neutral-400 bg-opacity-50">
          ShopiX
        </div>
        </div>
        
        <div
          className="cursor-pointer hidden 
            md:flex space-x-10 items-center
             text-slate-300 text-center 
             bg-clip-text text-transparent 
             bg-gradient-to-b from-neutral-50
              to bg-neutral-400 bg-opacity-50"
        >
          <div onClick={scrollToWebsiteDesign} className="hover:text-gray-50">
            Website Design
          </div>
          <div onClick={scrollToGraphicDesign} className="hover:text-gray-50">
            Graphic Design
          </div>

          <div onClick={scrollToShopifyStores} className="hover:text-gray-50">
            ShopiX Stores
          </div>
          <div onClick={scrollToBrands} className="hover:text-gray-50">
            Branding
          </div>

          <div onClick={scrollToServices} className="hover:text-gray-50">
            Services
          </div>

          <Link href="/pricing" className="hover:text-gray-50">
            Tarifs
          </Link>
        </div>

        <div className="flex md:hidden">
          {isDropDownVisible ? (
            // display an x icon when the drop is visible
            <div
              onClick={toggleDropDown}
              className="w-8 h-8 text-slate-300 cursor-pointer"
            >
              <X />
              <DropDownMenu
                onClose={closeDropDown}
                scrollToServices={scrollToServices} // Pass scrollToServices
              />
            </div>
          ) : (
            <AlignJustify
              onClick={toggleDropDown}
              className="w-8 h-8 text-slate-300 cursor-pointer"
            />
          )}
        </div>

        <div className="hidden md:flex">
          <Link
            href="/contact"
            className="
            inline-flex h-12 animate-shimmer items-center justify-center 
            rounded-md border border-slate-800 bg-[linear-gradient(110deg,#000103,45%,#1e2631,55%,#000103)] 
            bg-[length:200%_100%] px-6 font-medium text-slate-400 transition-colors
             focus:outline-none focus:ring-2 focus:ring-slate-400 focus:ring-offset-2
              focus:ring-offset-slate-50

            "
          >
            Contact
          </Link>
        </div>
      </div>
    </div>
  );
};

export default Navbar;