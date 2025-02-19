My link does not work

JavaScript
1

Good morning

I created a directory and a boutique.tsx page and a component and I don’t understand why my link doesn’t work when I go to
{ href: “/shopix”, label: “Shop” },

Can you help me?

Sans titre
Sans titre1005×767 180 KB

navabar.tsx

export const navLinks = [
  { href: "/", label: "Home" },
  { href: "/shopix", label: "Boutique" },
  { href: "/contact", label: "Contact" },
];

component ComingSoon.tsx

import type { FC } from "react";

interface ComingSoonProps {
  pageName: string;
}

const ComingSoon: FC<ComingSoonProps> = ({ pageName }) => {
  return (
    <div className="flex flex-col items-center justify-center min-h-[70vh] bg-gradient-to-r from-blue-100 to-purple-100 font-titleFont">
      <h1 className="text-4xl lg:text-5xl font-bold text-gray-800 mb-4">
        {pageName}
      </h1>
      <p className="text-xl text-gray-600 mb-8 text-center">
        {pageName} page will be uploaded soon. Stay tuned!
      </p>
      <div className="w-16 h-16 border-t-4 border-blue-500 border-solid rounded-full animate-spin" />
    </div>
  );
};

export default ComingSoon;
2

well for starters, i’m gonna guess that /shopix is a directory with no index file?

define ‘doesn’t work’.

All you’ve shown us is a variable definition for navLinks, not how they are used.

1 Like
3

yes I created the shopix directory without the index and for the rest of your explanation I don’t really understand
I thought that as I had done it was good, how should I make my link in my shopix directory work?

4

I cant answer your question without knowing what you’re doing with the links.

1 Like
5

it’s a link from my navbar menu and I would simply like to be able to access this shopix directory and display it

6

I mean in your code. I cant answer your question unless you show me how you’re implementing the links.

1 Like
7

ah I understood my file had to be page.tsx and not boutique.tsx and it works now.
Many thanks again for your quick help because the links are not obvious to me.