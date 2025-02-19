My link does not work

Good morning
I created a directory and a boutique.tsx page and a component and I don’t understand why my link doesn’t work when I go to
{ href: “/shopix”, label: “Shop” },
Can you help me?
navabar.tsx
export const navLinks = [
{ href: "/", label: "Home" },
{ href: "/shopix", label: "Boutique" },
{ href: "/contact", label: "Contact" },
];
component ComingSoon.tsx
import type { FC } from "react";
interface ComingSoonProps {
pageName: string;
}
const ComingSoon: FC<ComingSoonProps> = ({ pageName }) => {
return (
<div className="flex flex-col items-center justify-center min-h-[70vh] bg-gradient-to-r from-blue-100 to-purple-100 font-titleFont">
<h1 className="text-4xl lg:text-5xl font-bold text-gray-800 mb-4">
{pageName}
</h1>
<p className="text-xl text-gray-600 mb-8 text-center">
{pageName} page will be uploaded soon. Stay tuned!
</p>
<div className="w-16 h-16 border-t-4 border-blue-500 border-solid rounded-full animate-spin" />
</div>
);
};
export default ComingSoon;